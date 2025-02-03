South Africa renews demand that Taiwan relocate its de facto embassy

South Africa has renewed its demand that Taiwan move its de facto embassy out of the country’s administrative capital, Pretoria.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry on Sunday night said it had been given an end of March deadline to relocate, and that the embassy would be renamed as a “trade office”.

The ministry blames Chinese pressure for the move, saying it shows Beijing’s “suppression against South Africa is becoming more serious”.

China opened its embassy in South Africa in 1998, a year after Pretoria severed formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, over which Beijing claims sovereignty.

Taiwan rejects this claim and says it has a right to forge ties with other countries.

It says negotiations between Taipei and Pretoria on the office move are ongoing.

The decision to ask Taipei to relocate its liaison office is seen as highlighting Beijing’s expanding sway among developing nations.

China is South Africa's largest trading partner globally, and one with which it is looking to expand cooperation.

Both countries are part of the BRICS bloc of developing economies.