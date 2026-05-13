Ghana to repatriate hundreds of citizens from South Africa

Ghana said on Tuesday that it has initiated the process to evacuate about 300 of its citizens from South Africa following a wave of protests against foreigners.

President John Dramani Mahama approved the move to assist people who had complied with an advisory and registered with the country's High Commission in Pretoria.

The Ghanaian government said the evacuation exercise was aimed at ensuring the safety and welfare of citizens amid rising tensions and xenophobic attacks.

Nigeria has also expressed it concerns after a series of anti-immigrants protests in several cities across South Africa, as well as claims of assaults and intimidation.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied the country is xenophobic, saying the recent attacks on foreign nationals do not reflect the views of government or broader society.

In his weekly newsletter to the nation, he condemned the protests and criminal acts targeting foreigners, warning that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands.

Acknowledging growing concern over undocumented migration, he said there was a need to “deal decisively” with illegal immigration but that this had to be done within the confines of the law.

“Undocumented migration places strain on healthcare, housing, and municipal services, particularly in poor communities,” he said.

On Tuesday, South Africa’s Constitutional Court ruled that a refugee cannot remain in the country and re-apply for asylum after being denied approval in a previous application.

The Department of Home Affairs welcomed the judgment, describing it as a significant victory against abuse of the asylum system.