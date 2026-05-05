South African police find human remains inside crocodile airlifted out of river

A South African police captain is being praised for “extraordinary bravery” after he was lowered into a crocodile‑infested river to help recover human remains during a high‑risk operation on Sunday.

Captain Johan “Pottie” Potgieter was hoisted down alone into the Komati River in Mpumalanga province to secure a euthanised crocodile so it could be lifted out by helicopter.

Police say the manoeuvre allowed forensic teams to safely retrieve the remains of a suspected missing person.

Body parts found inside the crocodile’s intestines have been sent for DNA analysis to confirm the victim’s identity.

Police leadership praises ‘extraordinary bravery’

Acting National Commissioner Lt Gen Puleng Dimpane commended Potgieter for going “far beyond the call of duty,” saying his willingness to risk his life reflects the South African Police Service’s commitment to protecting the public, even in extreme danger.