Nigeria to evacuate 130 citizens from South Africa amid xenophobia fears

At least 130 Nigerians have registered for evacuation from South Africa following renewed fears of xenophobic violence, Nigerian officials said, as tensions rise in parts of the country including Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

"This figure is expected to rise," Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said in a statement on social media, adding that "Nigerian lives and businesses in SA must not continue to be put at risk."

According to reports by BBC News and local media, the Nigerian government has begun arrangements for a voluntary evacuation programme after a surge in threats and isolated attacks targeting foreign nationals.

Many of those signing up are said to be based in Durban, where anxiety has grown in recent weeks.

Authorities said the evacuation is precautionary, aimed at protecting citizens who feel unsafe amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment. Nigerian officials have urged calm but acknowledged concerns among their nationals, some of whom have begun preparing to leave.

South Africa has a long history of xenophobic violence, often driven by economic frustrations, unemployment and perceptions that migrants compete for jobs and resources.

Nigerians, who form a significant part of the migrant community, have frequently been among those targeted.

Previous outbreaks of violence — including deadly riots in 2008 and renewed attacks in 2015 and 2019 — have strained relations between Africa’s two largest economies, Nigeria and South Africa.

While South African authorities have repeatedly condemned xenophobia and pledged to protect all residents, the latest developments highlight persistent tensions and the vulnerability of migrant communities in the country.