Kemi Seba to remain in detention as hearing postponed

After a court postponed his hearing on Wednesday, anti-western and pan-African activist Kemi Seba will remain in detention.

He is wanted in Benin on charges of inciting rebellion, after backing a coup attempt in December.

Seba's lawyer has denied the accusations and described them as exaggerated.

"So there's that atmosphere being created about how dangerous the man [Kemi Seba] is, yet he is not being charged with anywhere with any level of dangerous or violent crime. So I think there is that being done by the State intentionally, I mean the affidavits are quite thick for an immigration charge," Sinen Mnguni said.

Seba was arrested earlier this month in South Africa alongside his 18 year old son during an undercover police operation.

Seba's lawyer is optimistic his client will have the outcome he is hoping for, saying, "so the reason the date is the 11th of May is purely because the State prosecutor is in High court in another trial tomorrow. But we, we are confident - I mean even given the allegations - that we have a strong strong defence to the allegations and a strong case for bail and that our client will be applying, well has applied for asylum in South Africa."

The bail hearing has been postponed to May 11th; Seba has also filed an application for political asylum in South Africa.