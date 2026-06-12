Watch fan reactions as Mexico beat South Africa 2–0 in the World Cup opener

South Africa suffered a 2–0 defeat to hosts Mexico in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup on 11 June, leaving Bafana Bafana under immediate pressure in Group F. Supporters watching in Johannesburg reacted with disappointment, criticising the team’s cautious approach and questioning coach Hugo Broos’s decision to adopt a defensive formation. Despite hopes that players from leading club Mamelodi Sundowns would bring confidence and experience, many fans felt South Africa struggled to assert themselves. In contrast, celebrations erupted across Mexico City after the hosts secured a winning start to their campaign. Fans gathered at Plaza Garibaldi and elsewhere in the capital, waving flags and singing as the final whistle confirmed the 2–0 victory. The result gives Mexico an early advantage in Group F and raises expectations for the remainder of the tournament. The contrasting scenes in Johannesburg and Mexico City highlighted the intensity of emotion and scrutiny that accompanies the opening day of a World Cup.