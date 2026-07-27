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Transfers: Yan Diomandé set for Real Madrid move after €120m deal

Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande (11) ahead of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, June 30, 2026   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

Football

Yan Diomandé is set to join Real Madrid next season, with the Spanish club having completed the RB Leipzig winger’s transfer on Sunday.

The Ivorian international is expected in Spain to sign his contract, after Real moved ahead of Paris Saint-Germain despite a late push from Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

The 19-year-old winger is now due to link up with the Spanish giants in this summer window.

The deal is understood to be worth around €120 million, including bonuses.

Several media reports reported that a principle agreement was reached in the afternoon between Real and Leipzig, before the two sides finalized the transfer later in the evening, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Diomandé has agreed a five-year deal with Real Madrid, keeping him at the club until June 2031. He is expected to travel to Madrid next week for his medical and to complete the move.

PSG, meanwhile, chose not to enter a bidding war with Real Madrid, believing Leipzig’s demands were too high.

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