Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026: What you need to know

The 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) kicks off in Morocco on Sunday, July 26, after the tournament was postponed just days before its original March start date.

Morocco is hosting the competition for the third consecutive edition, with 16 national teams competing for the continental title, a record $2 million prize, and coveted places at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Why This WAFCON Matters

This year's tournament is the biggest in WAFCON history. A total of 34 matches will be played before the final on August 16.

Beyond the continental crown, the competition also doubles as a World Cup qualifier. The four semi-finalists will qualify automatically for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. The four teams eliminated in the quarter-finals will have another chance to qualify through a separate play-off for the remaining two African spots.

The tournament was originally scheduled to begin on March 17, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed it less than two weeks before kick-off, citing unforeseen circumstances.

WAFCON 2026 Groups

The 16 teams have been drawn into four groups, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals.

Group A: Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, Kenya

Group B: South Africa, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Tanzania

Group C: Nigeria, Zambia, Egypt, Malawi

Group D: Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, Cape Verde

Hosts Morocco will face regional rivals Algeria alongside Senegal and Kenya, while defending champions Nigeria begin their title defence against Zambia, Egypt and tournament newcomers Malawi.

Former champions South Africa headline Group B, while Ghana returns to the competition in a challenging group featuring Cameroon, Mali and debutants Cape Verde.

Morocco to Stage Matches in Two Cities

Matches will be played across five stadiums in Rabat and Casablanca, with the final expected to take place in Rabat on August 16.

Record Prize Money

CAF has significantly increased the tournament's prize fund.

The champions will receive $2 million, double the amount awarded at the previous edition. The runners-up will earn $750,000, while every participating nation is guaranteed $150,000. Overall prize money has risen to $5.8 million.

Who Are the Favourites?

Only Nigeria and South Africa have previously won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria enters the tournament as defending champions and Africa's highest-ranked women's team. The Super Falcons are aiming for a record 11th WAFCON title, led by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, a three-time African Women's Goalkeeper of the Year, and captain Rasheedat Ajibade.

Hosts Morocco are also among the favourites after finishing runners-up in the last two editions. The Atlas Lionesses are coached by Jorge Vilda, who guided Spain to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup title.

South Africa, champions in 2022 under veteran coach Desiree Ellis, remain strong contenders, while Ghana and Zambia, inspired by star striker Barbra Banda, are also expected to challenge for the trophy.

Opening Fixtures

The tournament begins on Sunday, July 26, with:

Algeria vs Senegal – 17:00 GMT

– 17:00 GMT Morocco vs Kenya – 20:00 GMT

Other standout group-stage fixtures include:

South Africa vs Ivory Coast – July 31

– July 31 Nigeria vs Zambia – August 1

– August 1 Ghana vs Cameroon – August 2

– August 2 Morocco vs Algeria – July 30

– July 30 Nigeria vs Egypt – August 5

The knockout stage starts on August 8, with the final scheduled for August 16.