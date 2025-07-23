WAFCON: Morocco moves on to final, set to face off against Nigeria

Morocco, which prevailed 4-2 on penalties in its match against Ghana, will face Nigeria in the final Saturday.

The Super Falcons defeated defending champions South Africa 2-1 in the earlier semifinal Tuesday in Casablanca.

Meanwhile, Ghana took a first-half lead in the game against Morocco. Er-Rmichi got a hand on Josephine Bonsu’s header but it bounced off the post and skittered across the goal for Stella Nyamekye to push it into the net in the 26th minute. Morocco equalized in the 55th when Sakina Ouzraoui bounced a pass from her chest to her feet and scored from underneath diving Ghana goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan. Scoreless for the rest of regulation, the match went to extra time at Rabat's Olympic Stadium.

Morocco has seen its national team rise in recent years. The team reached the WAFCON final in 2022 but fell to South Africa. Morocco also went to the Women's World Cup for the first time in 2023 and advanced to the round of 16.

Morocco advanced to the semifinals with a 3-1 victory over Mali, while Ghana downed Algeria 4-2 on penalties after a scoreless draw.