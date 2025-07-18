WAFCON 2024/25: Road to the semi-finals begins

After a group stage brimming with upsets, 45 goals, and fierce competition, Africa's best women's football teams are set for the quarter-finals at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.

No team dominated the opening round, as group-toppers Nigeria, Morocco, and South Africa each dropped points, and none completed a clean sweep of victories. Zambia and Algeria joined the elite as unbeaten sides, while Ghana rebounded impressively after an early loss to secure a place as runners-up. Mali and Senegal advanced as the best third-placed teams, now eager to upset the favourites and carve out a path to the last four.

Quarter-Final Fixtures and Preview

Friday, July 18

Nigeria vs Zambia (16:00 GMT, Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca)

Nine-time champions Nigeria may boast the tournament pedigree, but head coach Justine Madugu isn’t complacent. "Goals are a concern," he said, citing his side’s single goal from open play since the opener—though they also remain unbeaten with an unbreached defence.

Zambia, powered by prolific strikers Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji three goals apiece matched Nigeria’s seven-point group tally and attack with confidence. "This could be our year," Banda shared. "Remembering Zambia’s victory in 2012, now it’s our time as the women." Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, however, is prepared: "I’ve been studying them. Trust me, I’m ready."

Morocco vs Mali (19:00 GMT, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat)

A narrow win over Senegal ensured Morocco, buoyed by four-goal captain Ghizlane Chebbak, avoided early clashes with continental giants. The North Africans’ backline steadied after conceding in both opening games, with renowned coach Jorge Vilda keeping his squad humble: "Happy but not euphoric," he reflected. Mali looks for inspiration and the return to fitness of captain Fatoumata Karentao, who was forced off injured against South Africa. Coach Mohamed Saloum backs his side’s resilience: "This stage reveals the true quality of every team."

Saturday, July 19

Algeria vs Ghana (16:00 GMT, Municipal Stadium, Berkane)

Algeria has impressed with tactical discipline under coach Farid Benstiti, finishing the group stage unbeaten without conceding a goal. “Defensive principles got us here," Benstiti noted, hinting at pragmatism for the knockouts. Ghana, three-time finalists, hit form at the right time with a rousing 4-1 victory over Tanzania, targeting revenge for their 2018 defeat to Mali. "Every game is now a final," stressed coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren.

South Africa vs Senegal (20:00 GMT, Stade d’Honneur, Oujda)

South Africa, reigning champions, looked impressive with seven different players finding the net so far. Captain Refiloe Jane’s deft free-kick capped their dominant group finish. Coach Desiree Ellis knows knockout football is cruel: “You need one moment—of magic or madness—to decide it." Senegal’s attack, led by joint top scorer Nguenar Ndiaye, has surprised many. Coach Mame Moussa Cisse is focused: "The objective is clear: make our first semi-final."

The Stage Is Set

With every remaining team dreaming of continental glory and places at next year’s global championships on the line, this Wafcon quarter-final lineup underlines the ever-rising standard of African women’s football. Can traditional giants solidify their legacy, or will 2025 bring new names to the fore?