Africanews anniversary: Our top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube

Africanews
Africanews is celebrating its 10th anniversary. To mark this occasion, we're taking a look back at our 10 most-viewed YouTube videos of the past decade, from migration and political upheavals in the Sahel to security challenges in Central and East Africa and even teen Nigerian filmmakers.
Here is our list of videos ranked by number of views since the channel launched in April 2016:
Nigerian teens make sci-fi films with smartphones
In a compound in Nigeria’s north-western state of Kaduna, teenagers are shooting sci-films using just a smartphone and a tripod made from a broken microphone stand. No sophisticated software here, just everyday, recycled items to produce films that catapulted the young boys into social media darlings.
Philippine 'circumcision season': A rite of passage or child abuse?
The removal of foreskins is a centuries-old rite of passage to adulthood in the Philippines, which has one of the highest rates of male circumcision in the world. Yet even as circumcision comes under increasing scrutiny around the world, with critics branding it “child abuse,” it is rarely questioned in the country and boys face tremendous pressure to undergo the procedure.
Usain Bolt's final race ends in pain after injury
It was a heartbreaking performance from Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt during his final race at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London. The eight-time Olympic champion suffered an apparent harmstring injury on his left leg just 21 strides into the final leg of the 4×100m relay.
47 persons killed in Zimbabwe bus collision
A road tragedy. A collusion between two buses killed 47 people on the road linking the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, to Rusape, in the east of the country.
Migrant arrivals in Italy fell by a third in 2017
Migrant arrivals to Italy by sea fell by a third in 2017 compared to a year earlier, the country's Interior Ministry said, as Libyan authorities helped to slow departures during the second half of the year.
Burkina Faso's new leader meets with government officials
After a military coup, the second in less that one year, Ibrahim Traore became Burkina Faso's new self-proclaimed leader. The junta chief met with cabinet officials as he asserted his control over the country.
Photos: Nigeria army records more successes against Boko Haram
A positive development in Nigeria's yearslong battle against a jihadist insurgency. The Nigerian Army on 16 September 2018 reported a new round of success against Boko Haram terrorists in the country’s northeastern Borno State, with soldiers fighting off an ambush by the terrorists.
Photo: Ethiopia PM relives his military days with protesting soldiers
In 2018, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, then newly elected, went viral on Ethiopian social media as he was filmed doing press-ups surrounded by protesting soldiers who demanded a pay rise. Then-Africa's youngest leader at 42 years old, Ahmed was in the very first months of his still ongoing premierhsip.
Congo security forces killed at least 34 in anti-Kabila protests – HRW
Joseph Kabila's term as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo was due to expire in December 2016 but the then-leader refused to step down. Security forces in the DRC killed at least 34 people during protests against Kabila, according to Human Rights Watch.
Al-Shabaab attack Kenyan military base in Somalia
Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Kenyan military base in the Somali town of Kulbiyow, an area that is located near Kenya’s border with Somalia. A truck filled with explosives detonated at the base, followed by heavy gunfire and an infantry attack. The militant group claimed to have killed dozens of Kenyan soldiers.
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Angolan opposition leader praises Pope Leo's 'powerful message'
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South African opposition leader sentenced to five years in jail for firing gun
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Kenya fuel prices surge amid global oil crisis and domestic controversy
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Mystery surrounds US influencer’s death in Zanzibar
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Nigeria slashes import duties to fight rising cost of living
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Voting day concludes with low turnout in Djibouti as Guelleh set to win sixth term