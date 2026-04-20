Africanews anniversary: Our top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube

Africanews is celebrating its 10th anniversary. To mark this occasion, we're taking a look back at our 10 most-viewed YouTube videos of the past decade, from migration and political upheavals in the Sahel to security challenges in Central and East Africa and even teen Nigerian filmmakers.

Here is our list of videos ranked by number of views since the channel launched in April 2016:

In a compound in Nigeria’s north-western state of Kaduna, teenagers are shooting sci-films using just a smartphone and a tripod made from a broken microphone stand. No sophisticated software here, just everyday, recycled items to produce films that catapulted the young boys into social media darlings.

The removal of foreskins is a centuries-old rite of passage to adulthood in the Philippines, which has one of the highest rates of male circumcision in the world. Yet even as circumcision comes under increasing scrutiny around the world, with critics branding it “child abuse,” it is rarely questioned in the country and boys face tremendous pressure to undergo the procedure.

It was a heartbreaking performance from Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt during his final race at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London. The eight-time Olympic champion suffered an apparent harmstring injury on his left leg just 21 strides into the final leg of the 4×100m relay.

A road tragedy. A collusion between two buses killed 47 people on the road linking the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, to Rusape, in the east of the country.

Migrant arrivals to Italy by sea fell by a third in 2017 compared to a year earlier, the country's Interior Ministry said, as Libyan authorities helped to slow departures during the second half of the year.

After a military coup, the second in less that one year, Ibrahim Traore became Burkina Faso's new self-proclaimed leader. The junta chief met with cabinet officials as he asserted his control over the country.

A positive development in Nigeria's yearslong battle against a jihadist insurgency. The Nigerian Army on 16 September 2018 reported a new round of success against Boko Haram terrorists in the country’s northeastern Borno State, with soldiers fighting off an ambush by the terrorists.

In 2018, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, then newly elected, went viral on Ethiopian social media as he was filmed doing press-ups surrounded by protesting soldiers who demanded a pay rise. Then-Africa's youngest leader at 42 years old, Ahmed was in the very first months of his still ongoing premierhsip.

Joseph Kabila's term as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo was due to expire in December 2016 but the then-leader refused to step down. Security forces in the DRC killed at least 34 people during protests against Kabila, according to Human Rights Watch.

Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Kenyan military base in the Somali town of Kulbiyow, an area that is located near Kenya’s border with Somalia. A truck filled with explosives detonated at the base, followed by heavy gunfire and an infantry attack. The militant group claimed to have killed dozens of Kenyan soldiers.

Thank you for your support, and we hope that you will continue to follow the news with us for years to come!