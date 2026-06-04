Abidjan demolitions spark outcry as residents face uncertain future

Authorities in Côte d’Ivoire have launched a new wave of demolitions in the Vridi 3 neighborhood near the Port of Abidjan, triggering anger and uncertainty among affected residents.

The government says the operation is aimed at removing unsafe structures, restoring urban order, and protecting lives in areas vulnerable to flooding. Officials argue that residents were informed of the planned demolitions months in advance.

However, many families dispute that claim and say they have been left without adequate housing alternatives. Residents accuse authorities of carrying out evictions in a heavy-handed manner, forcing people from their homes with little practical support.

“We're exhausted and we're suffering,” said evicted resident Ousmane Kindo, acknowledging the government's development goals but lamenting the hardship caused by the operation.

Another resident, Sana Ali, said many displaced families cannot afford alternative housing. She noted that rental costs ranging from 150,000 to 250,000 CFA francs are beyond the reach of many residents, particularly as finding stable employment remains difficult.

The government has defended the demolitions, insisting they are necessary as Abidjan continues to expand rapidly. With the city's population estimated at between six and seven million people, authorities say clearing homes from flood-prone and unregulated areas is essential to prevent future disasters and improve urban planning.