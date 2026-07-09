2nd African Space Solutions Market opens in Abidjan

Abidjan, the economic capital of Ivory Coast, hosts the second edition of an African space technology trade show known as the African Space Solutions Market from July 7 to 9, 2026.

Over the course of three days, experts, decision-makers, companies, researchers, and investors will come together to harness space technologies for Africa’s sustainable development.

Junior Traoré, founder a startup called Geofonex, presents COST Network as a technology from his company to resolve Africans farmers problems. "The COST network can be used in several areas of agriculture, particularly land tenure security, which allows every farmer and every landowner to know where they stand, what belongs to them, and to obtain the necessary property documents", he said.

At the African Space Technology Expo, held at the Abidjan Exhibition Center, innovations are being unveiled. Satellite imagery, geomatics, artificial intelligence, drones, telecommunications, and Earth observation demonstrate the potential of space technology to address major challenges facing the African continent.

The African Space Solutions Market aims to demonstrate how space-based technologies can contribute to Africa's development.

It brings together public and private sector stakeholders, startups, researchers, investors, and institutions to explore practical applications of space technology.

Yao Rahissa, sales representative at Drone Group said that, they use “drones to collect data in order to provide solutions to businesses. We operate in several industries, such as construction, mining, and agriculture as well".