Trump lashes out at NATO allies for not supporting the US war in Iran

As a key NATO summit takes place in Turkey, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at his country’s allies for failing to support the US during its war in Iran.

He also renewed claims on Greenland, calling European resistance to his stance a "big problem" and demanded Washington cut trade ties with Spain.

"Spain is a wasted cause. We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore," he said, dragging up a bitter row that also touches on Madrid's defence spending.

And with tensions peaking after an overnight flare-up between US and Iranian forces, Trump declared the Iran ceasefire was "over" while leaving the door open to more talks.

That comment saw oil prices spike to the highest level in weeks, jumping more than 5 per cent, and stock market around the world drop.

Also on Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund inched its global growth forecast lower again to 3 per cent, warning notably of the ongoing risks posed by the war.

The US launched extensive strikes on Iran this week following attacks on ships in the strait, triggering a wave of reprisals against American bases in the Gulf.

NATO chief Mark Rutte meanwhile said the alliance was stronger than ever after the Ankara summit, with a “huge sense of unity” among leaders.

He also said the allies had “reaffirmed NATO’s unwavering support for Ukraine” and its determination to “continue to ensure” Kyiv gets what it needs in its war with Russia.

Trump has demanded that members make good on a pledge to ramp up defence spending as Washington takes a step back from Europe.

Keen to avoid a new confrontation with the US leader, NATO allies unveiled tens of billions of dollars in new arms contracts on Tuesday.