Thousands of mourners take part in Khamenei's funeral procession in Iraq

Thousands of mourners marched through the streets of the Iraqi holy city of Najaf on Wednesday as they followed the coffin of the late Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

People carrying images of him gathered along the route ⁠chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" as his casket, protected by glass, passed by on a large truck.

Prayers are taking place at the Shrine of Imam Ali, the Prophet Muhammad’s cousin and son-in-law, which is of special significance for Shi’ite Muslims worldwide.

The procession is part of Iran’s six days of public funeral ceremonies for its late supreme leader, which includes a day dedicated to neighbouring Iraq.

Khamenei was killed on 28 February at his compound in Tehran during United States and Israeli airstrikes on sites across the country.

His funeral, delayed at the height of the war, is taking place as Tehran and Washington observe a fragile ceasefire.

Khamenei’s body will later be taken to the shrine city of Karbala before returning to Iran for his burial on Thursday in his hometown of Mashhad.

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has yet to make an appearance at any of the ceremonies. He is believed to be in hiding after reportedly being wounded in the airstrike that killed his father.