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Police deployed in Dar es Salaam to supress pro-democracy protests

Police deployed in Dar es Salaam to supress pro-democracy protests
FILE - Tanzania Army patrol the street during vote counting in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.   -  
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AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Tanzania

Heavy police deployments in the capitals of Kenya and Tanzania suppressed planned anti-government protests on Tuesday, with July 7 a significant date for the East African neighbors.

In Kenya, the day commemorates the 1990s struggle for multiparty democracy. In Tanzania, it marks the founding of what would become the ruling party 72 years ago. Tanzania's protests were meant to call for democratic reforms following the disputed October election and to demand the release of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who is jailed on treason charges.

In Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, police and military personnel were deployed and no protesters were seen. An annual trade fair continued under heavy protection.

On Monday, Tanzania’s Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi said Tanzania was not a country where people could dictate protest dates. He added that the country was prepared to defend itself against any threat to public order.

Analysts said the government has remained on high alert since the October election and ensuing protests and crackdown that saw the deaths of hundreds of people.

"While citizens are being held accountable, leaders should also ask themselves whether they are doing the right thing," said Peter Tarimo, a Dar es Salaam resident. "They should think about why these things are happening. Is it because of the people, or because of the leaders?"

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