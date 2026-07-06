Tanzania on edge ahead of planned protests

Heavy security has been deployed across Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, ahead of planned anti-government demonstrations, as fears grow of a repeat of last year's deadly election violence.

Police armed with riot gear have flooded the streets after calls for July 7 protests against political repression, despite a government ban on all political gatherings.

Authorities insist the deployment is routine, but officials have warned that anyone taking part in demonstrations will face tough action.

The tensions come less than a year after disputed elections sparked unrest that rights groups say left thousands dead. The government puts the death toll at 518.

Many Tanzanians say memories of those killings and ongoing reports of abductions and disappearances have left people too afraid to protest.

Opposition leaders accuse President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government of intensifying its crackdown on dissent, pointing to the imprisonment of Chadema leader Tundu Lissu on treason charges and continued restrictions on political activity.