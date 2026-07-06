Bandit raid leaves nine farmers dead in northwest Nigeria

At least nine farmers have been killed and several others abducted in a deadly raid on a farming community in Nigeria's Kaduna State, underscoring the growing insecurity threatening rural livelihoods as armed gangs intensify attacks during the country's planting season.

Armed bandits killed at least nine farmers and kidnapped several others during an attack on farmland outside Kakangi village in Kaduna State on Saturday, according to a security report seen by AFP and local sources.

The gunmen stormed fields in Birnin Gwari district, opening fire on farmers as they worked during the rainy season, when agricultural activities are at their peak.

A security report prepared for the United Nations said nine bodies had been recovered, with six victims formally identified by local authorities.

Attack linked to revenge

Community leaders said the assault appeared to be a retaliatory attack after farmers earlier killed an armed bandit who had allegedly attempted to rob them.

According to the security report, the slain attacker's accomplice returned with reinforcements, launching a revenge raid that left multiple people dead and several others missing.

Local leader Kabiru Ishaq, who visited the village after the attack, said the death toll stood at 10.

Violence persists despite peace deal

The latest killings highlight the fragile security situation in Birnin Gwari district despite a peace agreement reached in November 2024 between local authorities and armed groups.

The accord has failed to halt repeated attacks targeting farming communities, with bandits continuing to raid villages, kill residents, abduct civilians for ransom and loot property.

Growing threat to food security

Northern and central Nigeria have witnessed a surge in attacks by criminal gangs and armed groups that often impose illegal levies on farming communities.

Those who refuse to pay frequently become targets of violent reprisals, disrupting agricultural production and raising concerns over food security.

Last month, at least six farmers were killed and 20 others abducted during another attack on Danauta village, also in Birnin Gwari district, highlighting the persistent threat facing rural communities.