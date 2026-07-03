First batch of 273 Ugandans arrives from South Africa amid unrest

Uganda has launched the first phase of a large-scale evacuation of its citizens from South Africa, bringing home 273 nationals amid rising anti-illegal immigration protests and xenophobic violence. More charter flights are planned as hundreds more Ugandans seek voluntary repatriation.

A total of 273 Ugandan nationals arrived at Entebbe International Airport aboard a special Uganda Airlines charter flight in the early hours of Friday, marking the first phase of the government's voluntary repatriation programme.

The returnees were welcomed by Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Haruna Kasolo and Uganda's High Commissioner to South Africa, Paul Amoru, who accompanied them on the flight.

Kasolo praised the Ugandan mission in South Africa and the various government agencies involved for coordinating the evacuation, describing it as a significant effort to protect citizens affected by the unrest.

More evacuation flights planned

The Ugandan government said the operation is ongoing, with additional charter flights scheduled to bring home more nationals who have registered for voluntary repatriation.

The evacuation follows a directive from President Yoweri Museveni, who ordered that all costs associated with the operation be covered by the government.

The exercise is being coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs alongside the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Works and Transport and Uganda's High Commission in South Africa.

Officials said more than 800 Ugandans have already registered for the programme, although earlier estimates suggested the number of those seeking assistance had risen to about 1,200.

Returnees recount painful departures

Many of those returning described difficult experiences as the security situation deteriorated.

Harriet Namukwaya said she and other Ugandans waited after hearing that a government-chartered aircraft had been arranged to bring them home.

Another returnee, Paddy Ddumba, said the evacuation came at a heavy personal cost, explaining that he had been forced to leave behind his business, property and family in South Africa.

Ugandan High Commissioner Paul Amoru confirmed that more groups of returnees were already boarding flights and would continue arriving in Uganda over the coming days.

Protests trigger regional response

The evacuation programme was launched after anti-illegal immigration protests intensified across parts of South Africa, where demonstrators called for stricter immigration enforcement and the removal of undocumented foreign nationals.

The unrest has heightened fears among migrant communities, prompting several African governments to organise voluntary repatriation programmes for their citizens.

Uganda joins countries including Ghana and Nigeria in facilitating the return of nationals wishing to leave South Africa.

Thousands leave South Africa

According to South African security authorities, more than 25,000 foreign nationals have already left the country since the wave of anti-migrant protests intensified.

Ugandan officials said many citizens seeking evacuation lacked valid travel documents or held expired passports, requiring emergency travel certificates to be issued before they could return home.

The government says it will continue the repatriation exercise until all Ugandans who wish to leave South Africa have been safely brought home.