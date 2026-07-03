Niamey cracks down on plastic pollution with ban on carrier bags

Niger’s capital city is cracking down on pollution - giving supermarkets six months to get rid of all plastic carrier bags.

Niamey put a law in place in 2014 banning the bags but 12 years on, they’re still in use - and the city has had enough.

By the start of 2027, local authorities say, all existing stocks of plastic bags must be sold off or destroyed. Their manufacture, import, sale or use will be prohibited.

Instead of plastic, the bags must be replaced by biodegradable or reusable containers, paper packaging or baskets.

Offenders face from six months to a year in prison for the production or import of plastic bags, between three and six months for commercial use and a fine of 100 francs per bag for domestic use.

Last year, Nigeria joined the fight against plastic pollution by banning single-use plastics, including straws, cutlery, plastic bottles, and water sachets.