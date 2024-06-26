Nigeria to ban single-use plastics from January

Nigeria is one of the world’s top plastic polluters, generating over 2.5 million tons of plastic waste annually.

The need for a more comprehensive waste collection system and limited recycling facilities means that over 70 per cent of it ends up in the sea or in landfills.

Now, Nigeria has become the latest African country to join the fight against the global plastic crisis by banning single-use plastics, notably straws, cutlery, plastic bottles, and water sachets.

Research this year by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) found that an estimated 50-60 million used water sachets are thrown onto the street every day in Lagos alone.

Initially the ban will be implemented in all national ministries, departments, and agencies – with the environment ministry stressing the need to lead by example - but it is due to be rolled out nationwide from January next year.

Most single-use plastics and packaging are produced from fossil fuels and the production process emits vast amounts of greenhouse gases that drive climate change.

However, despite the environmental benefits, the ban is drawing criticism in Nigeria which is hugely dependent on plastics.

The government is also drafting a new plastic use policy that will target a phased approach to eliminating plastic waste.