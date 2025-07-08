Welcome to Africanews

Football: Mbappé drops criminal complaint against PSG

By Rédaction Africanews

Kylian Mbappé

The complaint is dropped: Former star player of Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé has dropped a criminal complaint he filed against his old club for moral harassment in May this year.

Mbappé reportedly filed the complaint over how he was treated by PSG at the beginning of the 2023-2024 season, when he was apparently sidelined from several activities of the club.

The season continued to be marked by tensions between the player and his club. Mbappé then joined Real Madrid last summer, but demanded that PSG pay him €55 million in unpaid salaries and bonuses - to no avail.

The fact that the 26-year-old now dropped his complaint has been seen as a measure of de-escalation.

And it might also be a means for Mbappé to concentrate on the ongoing seasons with his new club in Spain.

