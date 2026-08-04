Zimbabwe mourns mother and daughters killed in the UK

The bodies of Zimbabwean national Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her two daughters have arrived in Harare ahead of their burial in Bulawayo. The trio were allegedly killed in the United Kingdom last month, while the children's father remains in custody in South Africa.

The bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her two daughters landed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on Monday morning before being transferred to the family's home in Gwabalanda, Bulawayo.

Relatives and mourners gathered to pay their final respects ahead of the funeral on Tuesday.

Murder investigation continues

The three are alleged to have been killed on July 3 in the United Kingdom. Investigators suspect Nothabo's husband, Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who is also the father of the two girls, was responsible for their deaths.

Suspect held in South Africa

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma remains in police custody in South Africa after allegedly fleeing there following the incident.

Authorities in the United Kingdom and South Africa are continuing legal proceedings related to the case, including efforts linked to the ongoing criminal investigation.