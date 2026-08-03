Ghana: ECOWAS provides funds after devastating floods

The Economic Community of West African States is expected to donate $250,000 to the to Ghana in the wake of its devastating floods; t’s intended to provide relief for flood victims.

The announcement was made on social media by Ghana’s minister for foreign affairs. He insisted that the full amount will be transferred to the appropriate authorities as soon as the funds are received.

The floods on June 29th impacted people in several regions of Ghana, and left thousands of families displaced. Homes, businesses and critical infrastructure saw extensive damage.

At least 13 people were killed in Accra following torrential rain that triggered the floods.

It’s not the first time the capital has seen flooding. Back in 2015, floods prompted an explosion at a fuel station, claiming 150 lives.