Toronto celebrates as Ghana beat Panama with late World Cup goal

Canada saw thousands of football supporters gather in Toronto on 17 June as Ghana claimed a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in a FIFA World Cup Group L match. The winning goal came in the 95th minute when Caleb Yirenkyi found the net, sparking celebrations inside and outside Toronto Stadium. The result gave Ghana a valuable three points and prompted jubilant scenes among fans who had travelled from across Canada and beyond to support the team. Earlier in the day, supporters from both countries filled parks and streets across Canada's largest city. Ghanaian fans organised rallies featuring music, flags and community events before marching to the stadium, while Panamanian supporters gathered with drums and banners. Fans described the occasion as an opportunity to celebrate their heritage and connect with fellow supporters. The festive atmosphere lasted long after the final whistle, with the late winner turning an already colourful World Cup day in Toronto into a memorable occasion for Ghana's football community.