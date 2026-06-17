Trump welcomed to Versailles for dinner with Macron

Donald Trump was welcomed to the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening for a private reception and dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron following the conclusion of the G7 summit in Evian. The US president walked through the palace courtyard and posed for photographs in front of Versailles' famous golden gates before joining Macron inside the UNESCO World Heritage site. The event marks the 250th anniversary of the United States and comes at a time of continuing discussions between Washington and European allies on issues including Iran, Ukraine and trade. Trump said he accepted the invitation because he is “a fan of beautiful places,” while Macron described Versailles as “a diplomatic tool and an instrument of influence.” The French leader has sought to maintain close contact with Trump as both sides navigate a series of international challenges. The dinner at one of France's most iconic landmarks brought a ceremonial end to the G7 gathering and offered the two leaders an opportunity for informal talks away from the summit table.