Ukraine: Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia home kills one, injures seven

Emergency services worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control as thick smoke rose above the neighbourhood. The attack destroyed parts of the roof and upper floors, while firefighters, police officers and rescue teams were deployed to assist residents and secure the area. Video from the scene showed rescue workers repeatedly interrupting operations as air raid warnings sounded overhead. Authorities said air raid warnings repeatedly interrupted the response, forcing both civilians and emergency workers to take shelter multiple times. The incident comes amid a sustained Russian aerial campaign targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure more than four years after the start of the full-scale invasion. While attacks on urban areas continue, military analysts say Russia's battlefield advance has slowed in recent months. Despite Moscow's larger military resources, widespread drone warfare has contributed to a prolonged stalemate across many sectors of the front line, limiting the pace of territorial gains on both sides.