Berlin musician turns Germany football opener into musical spectacle

Held inside the Church of the Twelve Apostles in the Schöneberg district, the event replaced traditional television commentary with music improvised in real time. Spectators watched the match on a large screen while Bothmer accompanied every phase of play from the church organ and his custom-built CineTonium keyboard, turning the football game into a cinematic experience. The concept, known as a "Football Concert", aims to blend sport and live performance art. Fast attacks, fouls and goals were interpreted through changing musical themes, creating a soundtrack that evolved alongside the match. Germany's emphatic 7-1 victory provided plenty of material for dramatic crescendos and energetic passages. Bothmer, widely recognised in Germany for accompanying silent films, has scheduled similar performances for all of Germany's World Cup matches. The donation-based event has become one of Berlin's most distinctive ways to follow the tournament, combining football, music and public participation in a single venue.