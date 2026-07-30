Kenya restores electricity after major power outage

Kenya
Power has been restored to several parts of Kenya after a widespread blackout left large areas without electricity overnight.
Kenya Power says supply has returned across the Mt. Kenya region, North Rift, Western Kenya, South Nyanza and parts of the capital, Nairobi.
The utility says crews are continuing work to restore power to the remaining parts of Nairobi and the coastal region.
The outage, which began Wednesday evening, also affected parts of the Central Rift Valley, disrupting businesses and daily life.
Kenya has experienced several major nationwide blackouts in recent years, including significant grid failures in September and December 2024.
Kenya Power, which serves more than 9.6 million customers, has not yet explained what caused the latest outage.
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