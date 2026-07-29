Kenyan security officers killed in suspected Al-Shabaab border ambush

Five Kenyan security officers are reported dead after their patrol vehicle hit a suspected roadside bomb during an operation near the country's border with Somalia.

The officers, including four members of Kenya's elite Special Operations Group (SOG) and a National Police Reservist, were on a routine patrol in Mandera County when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) on Tuesday night.

The explosion happened in El-Raamo, Kutulo, along the Alungu Main Supply Route, a road frequently used by security forces near the Kenya-Somalia frontier.

The blast completely destroyed the patrol vehicle, killing all five officers instantly.

Moments after the explosion, suspected militants opened fire, triggering a gun battle with other officers in the convoy. Despite returning fire, the security team was unable to stop the attackers, who escaped, reportedly heading towards the nearby border.

Authorities have since launched a manhunt, deploying additional security personnel across the area in an effort to track down those responsible.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, officials suspect the involvement of Al-Shabaab, the Somalia-based militant group that has carried out numerous cross-border attacks in northeastern Kenya over the years.

Investigators believe the roadside bomb may have been planted days before the attack, with militants lying in wait for a security vehicle to pass before launching the coordinated assault.

Security officials had reportedly received intelligence about militant activity in the area in the days leading up to the incident, prompting increased patrols.