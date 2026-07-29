Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme sprints to 100m gold at Commonwealth Games

Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme shattered the Commonwealth Games 100m record on Tuesday sprinting to gold through the Glasgow rain in 9.83 seconds.

His performance surpassed the Games record held by Trinidad’s Ito Boldon for 28 years. It also secured him a national record and makes him the third-fastest sprinter of the season.

Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy broke the Oceanian record with 9.85 for silver and Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi took bronze in 9.9.

South African Gilt Leotlela came fourth, just 0.01 behind.