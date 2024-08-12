Paris 2024 Olympics: Congolese sprinter tests positive for steroid

France
Sprinter Dominique Lasconi Mulamba, designated as one of the flag bearers for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, has tested positive for an anabolic steroid, the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced on Sunday.
Dominique Lasconi Mulamba , who competed in the 100m, provided a positive sample for the metabolite stanozolol, the ITA said. This is the same steroid used by sprinter Ben Johnson at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
Mulamba has been provisionally suspended and cannot participate in Sunday's closing ceremony.
The sample was taken last Sunday, a day after Mulamba, 22, was eliminated in the round before the semi-finals after running 10.53 and finishing seventh in his heat.
This is the fourth missed doping control at the Paris Games.
Mulamba can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
