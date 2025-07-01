Sustainable development financing conference opens in Seville

Amid international crises ranging from climate change to war and poverty, world leaders came together in the southern Spanish city of Seville on Monday for a four-day conference on sustainable development and how to solve the world's crises.

The Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) kicked off with the adoption of the Sevilla Commitment, or Compromiso de Sevilla, a document highlighting the leaders' will to pursue action in favour of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. Most importantly, they will seek ways to close the current $4 trillion gap in funding for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)s, a UN framework that outlines ways to solve key crises such as poverty, global hunger, and climate change.

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations said: “At a time of profound global turmoil, we must keep working for peace, for peace in the Middle East. For an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate release of all hostages, and unimpeded humanitarian access as a first step to achieve the two-State solution. For the ceasefire between Iran and Israel to hold. For a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter, international law and UN resolutions. For an end to the horror and bloodshed in Sudan.”

With the adoption of the Sevilla Commitment document, the Secretary-General highlighted that countries are proving their dedication to getting the engine of development revving again: “Through new domestic and global commitments that can channel public and private finance to the areas of greatest need. By overhauling the world’s approach to debt to make borrowing work in service of sustainable development.”

One of the most significant players on the international stage, the United States, is however not attending the conference.