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Muslim pilgrims in Mecca mark final day of Hajj and end of Eid al-Adha festival

Muslim pilgrims cast pebbles at pillars in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 27, 2026   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Saudi Arabia

Worshippers in Mecca prayed around the Kaaba at the centre of Grand Mosque on Friday, the last day of the muslim Hajj pilgrimage and the end of the Eid al-Adha festival.

In Mina, the pilgrims threw pebbles at pillars representing the devil for a third consecutive day. It’s a ritual that commemorates the Prophet Abraham’s rejection of Satan after he tried to persuade him to disobey God’s command.

The physically demanding Hajj is occurring in intense heat, with temperatures rising above 40C. Many pilgrims poured water over their heads to cool themselves or carried umbrellas.

Saudi authorities have highlighted the importance of drinking water and reducing direct exposure to sunlight.

This year, about 1.7 million people made the journey to Islam’s holiest site despite the backdrop of the Iran war.

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