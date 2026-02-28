Cape Town's Muslim community breaks Ramadan fast

Ramadan
People gather in Bo-Kaap in Cape Town to break their fast during Ramadan. The annual event attracts different cultures and religions, but started out as a protest against gentrification in Bo-Kaap, known for its brightly coloured houses and largely Muslim population.
The mass iftar "gives you that feeling of unity, we still belong," says Mastoera Adams, a resident of Bo-Kaap. "It makes us feel that we still have a sense of belonging here despite the gentrification happening in Bo-Kaap".
In South Africa, the month of Ramadan is particularly felt in the historic district of Bo-Kaap, one of the oldest Muslim settlements in the region. The Cape Malay community has preserved its cultural identity and religious values there for centuries.
