Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cape Town's Muslim community breaks Ramadan fast

A man stretches, at the entrance of his home in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, April 7, 2020   -  
Copyright © africanews
NARDUS ENGELBRECHT

By Africanews

with AP

Ramadan

People gather in Bo-Kaap in Cape Town to break their fast during Ramadan. The annual event attracts different cultures and religions, but started out as a protest against gentrification in Bo-Kaap, known for its brightly coloured houses and largely Muslim population.

The mass iftar "gives you that feeling of unity, we still belong," says Mastoera Adams, a resident of Bo-Kaap. "It makes us feel that we still have a sense of belonging here despite the gentrification happening in Bo-Kaap".

In South Africa, the month of Ramadan is particularly felt in the historic district of Bo-Kaap, one of the oldest Muslim settlements in the region. The Cape Malay community has preserved its cultural identity and religious values ​​there for centuries.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..