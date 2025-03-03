Gabon's military leader announces he will run for president

Almost two years after he led a coup to end more than five decades of Bongo dynasty rule, Gabon’s military leader Brice Oligui Nguema has announced he will run in April’s presidential elections.

After the ouster of President Ali Bongo in August 2023, Nguema had vowed to give power back to civilians following a transitional period.

Given the green light in January by the transitional Parliament, a new electoral code enables members of the military and magistrates to run in elections.

Nguema made the announcement at a speech in Gabon’s capital. The 50 year old said his vision for the nation was a '‘Gabon rising from the ashes'’, as he called on the crowd to get behind his candidacy.

To throw his hat in the ring for the role, the former head of the presidential guard will have to abandon his current role at least temporarily, according to Facebook page Infos CTRI officiel.

"If he's not elected, he will return to the barracks," the page added.

Elections in Gabon are due on April 12th.