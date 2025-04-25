Gabon’s constitutional court confirms Nguema’s landslide presidential victory

Presidential elections
Gabon's Constitutional Court has officially confirmed the victory of transitional leader Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema in the country’s recent presidential election. According to the final results announced on Thursday, Nguema secured an overwhelming 94.85% of the vote.
The former general, who seized power in a military coup in August 2023 that ousted long-time President Ali Bongo Ondimba, ran largely unopposed in the April 20 vote. His main rivals either withdrew from the race or had limited political reach.
While the turnout and conditions of the vote have sparked debate among observers, Nguema's supporters celebrated the court’s ruling as a step toward democratic stability. His election formally ends the transitional period, giving him full constitutional legitimacy to lead.
Nguema has pledged reforms to rebuild public trust in Gabon's institutions and address widespread economic inequality.
Go to video
Oligui Nguema: A breakthrough or continuity for Gabon? [Business Africa]
Go to video
Gabonese react to Brice Oligui Nguema's landslide presidential election election
00:57
Gabon: Oligui Nguema clinches a landslide win
Go to video
Brice Oligui Nguema wins Gabon Presidential election with 90.35% of the Vote
Go to video
Gabon awaits presidential election outcome after peaceful vote
Go to video
Voters in Gabon choose a new president in first election since the 2023 coup