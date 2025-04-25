Gabon’s constitutional court confirms Nguema’s landslide presidential victory

Gabon's Constitutional Court has officially confirmed the victory of transitional leader Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema in the country’s recent presidential election. According to the final results announced on Thursday, Nguema secured an overwhelming 94.85% of the vote.

The former general, who seized power in a military coup in August 2023 that ousted long-time President Ali Bongo Ondimba, ran largely unopposed in the April 20 vote. His main rivals either withdrew from the race or had limited political reach.

While the turnout and conditions of the vote have sparked debate among observers, Nguema's supporters celebrated the court’s ruling as a step toward democratic stability. His election formally ends the transitional period, giving him full constitutional legitimacy to lead.

Nguema has pledged reforms to rebuild public trust in Gabon's institutions and address widespread economic inequality.