Boniface Kariuki, a Kenyan mask vendor shot at close range laid to rest

Kenyans on Friday attended the funeral of a civilian who died after being shot in the head at close range by a police officer in June.

Boniface Kariuki's death, which was caught on camera by journalists, has become a symbol for protesters around the country who are demanding better governance, accountability, and an end to police brutality.

President William Ruto has said he will put an end to the protests and urged police to shoot protestors in the legs, drawing criticism.

In Kariuki's hometown in Muranga, Central Kenya, many mourners attended the funeral of the former street vendor who was fatally shot by police officers during protests in Nairobi on the 17th of June, 2025.

Many expressed dismay at the incident, citing the need for the government to compensate the family of the deceased.

"The police are supposed to protect us then they turn their guns against us. What does that mean? It is bad. We should not see such things repeated again and the government should take responsibility. They should compensate the family," said Ben Gitoho, a mourner.

Kenya has a recurring issue of police brutality, and human rights groups, along with the international community, have called for restraint among police officers.