New opposition coalition rallies in Togo

A new coalition of major Togolese opposition parties and civil society groups held their first meeting Saturday, to relaunch protests against constitutional changes they say allow Faure Gnassingbe to consolidate power.

Public opposition meetings have been rare in Togo in recent years, the last one taking place more than a year ago.

Four opposition parties and civil society groups have formed a coalition called the National Consultation Framework for Change in Togo (CNCC).

Several hundred people gathered for the first meeting in the capital, Lome, Saturday.

"It was important for the Togolese people to show that they are still standing and that they do not accept the abuse of the new constitution," David Dosseh, spokesman for the Citizens' Front Togo Standing (FCTD) civil society group, told AFP.

"We are entering a new phase of mobilisation," he added.

Several opposition figures, including the president of the National Alliance for Change (ANC), Jean-Pierre Fabre, took turns speaking.

Fabre raised the case of the popular Togolese poet and activist Honore Sitsope Sokpor, also known as Affectio, after he was jailed again on Monday, just a few months after being released under judicial supervision.

Fabre called it "arbitrary detention" and "relentless harassment" while others denounced "poor governance".

Opposition and civil society groups have consistently criticised the 2024 constitution, seeing it as a means for Gnassingbe, in power since 2005, to remain at the head of the west African nation indefinitely.

For the presidential camp, the constitution ensures more representation.

Protests against the move last year left seven dead, according to civil society groups.

The new text abolishes the election of the head of state by universal suffrage and establishes a parliamentary system, with the highest office now that of president of the council, which is currently held by Gnassingbe.