Army exercises in Morocco focus on countering Sahel threats

Tank fire, helicopter and bomber flights: nearly 5,000 Moroccan, American and troops from around forty other nations train together at Cap Draa, near Tan-Tan in Morocco, during the maneuvers of the 22nd edition of "African Lion 2026."

"This is a 250th anniversary of the United States. Morocco was the first country to recognize us 249 years ago. We've been doing African Lion together for 22 years and now, as we see the changing character of war, we're adapting that and bringing new technologies and integrating that into our force to meet the future.

The exercises focused on integrating artificial intelligence, robotics, and next-generation digital technologies into warfare, according to AFRICOM.

Held annually in Morocco for over twenty years, African Lion brings together several foreign contingents for land, air, and naval exercises.