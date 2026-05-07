Tunisia court sentences former justice minister to 20 years in prison

A Tunisian court has sentenced former Justice Minister Noureddine Bhiri, a senior figure in the opposition Ennahda movement, to 20 years in prison over allegations linked to the granting of passports and citizenship documents to foreign nationals wanted in terrorism-related cases.

According to Tunisian state media, the case concerns accusations that fraudulent documents were issued during Bhiri’s tenure as justice minister in 2012.

Bhiri and his legal team have denied all charges, describing the case as politically motivated.

Bhiri is already serving a separate 43-year sentence handed down last year in a case related to “conspiracy against state security,” one of several prosecutions targeting opposition figures in Tunisia in recent years.

The ruling comes amid growing criticism from international rights groups over what they describe as an intensifying crackdown on dissent under President Kais Saied.

Since Saied dissolved parliament and expanded his powers in 2021, dozens of politicians, journalists, lawyers and activists have faced arrest and prosecution.

Tunisia, once hailed as the Arab Spring’s only democratic success story, has increasingly faced concerns over judicial independence and civil liberties as opposition leaders continue to receive lengthy prison sentences.