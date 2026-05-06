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Search continues for two US soldiers who went missing in Morocco

Rescuers searching for two US servicemen who went missing in Morocco   -  
Copyright © africanews
Keingna, Pascale Mahe/
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Morocco

A search continued off the south-western coast of Morocco on Wednesday for two American soldiers who went missing over the weekend.

The United States Africa Command – AFRICOM – said they had been among thousands of people taking part in an annual multinational military exercise, African Lion.

It is being reported that a group of US servicemen had gone on a hike on Saturday to watch the sunset when a soldier fell off the cliffside into the ocean near the Cap Draa training area.

When a human chain attempt to save the soldier failed, a second person apparently then jumped into the water, as it was known he was unable to swim.

But when the pair had trouble making it back to shore, a third service member leaped into the water to assist.

Officials say this soldier was unable to save the other two but did manage to make it back to safety on their own.

A multinational search team, including helicopters, ships, mountain rescue units, and divers continued on Wednesday.

The war games exercise, which started in April and runs across Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal, is scheduled to end in early May.

It brings together thousands of troops from the United States, African partner nations, and NATO allies to train for modern warfare across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.

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