Italy: Femen and Pussy Riot protest Russia’s return to Venice Biennale

Activists from FEMEN and Pussy Riot staged a protest in Venice ahead of the Venice Biennale, using smoke flares and slogans to denounce Russia’s return. The demonstration took place as journalists gathered before the event, which runs from 9 May to 22 November, and reflects wider tensions between artistic openness and political responsibility. Organisers said the Russian pavilion will remain closed to the public. Performances will instead be recorded and shown on screens during the exhibition. The move follows the resignation of the international jury, which cited the participation of countries under investigation by the International Criminal Court, as well as pressure from the European Union, which threatened to withdraw €2 million in funding. Russia was absent in 2024 after its artists withdrew in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine. Organisers say the pavilion, owned by Russia since 1914, cannot be excluded from the Biennale. Critics argue that major cultural events should take current geopolitical realities into account. Biennale president Pietrangelo Buttafuoco defended the decision, describing art as a "neutral space". Ukrainian authorities and several European culture ministers have condemned the move, saying it risks overlooking alleged war crimes.