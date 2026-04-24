Italy tests R1 robotic museum guide in Turin’s historic Palazzo Madama

The robot, known as R1, can move on wheels at up to 1.5 metres per second and explain exhibits using built in artificial intelligence, helping visitors navigate narrow corridors in the historic building. The project, backed by €4 million in funding from the European Union through its Digital Europe Programme and partners including the University of Genoa and Robert Bosch GmbH, has been running for about six weeks since late March. Engineers say the robot uses sensors and cameras to avoid obstacles and adjust its route in real time, and can reorient itself if needed by remapping its surroundings. Museum officials say the robot is intended to support staff rather than replace them, especially at busy times when visitor numbers can rise by around 30%. Early feedback suggests strong public interest, with more than 80% of users reporting positive interactions, although some visitors remain unsure how to engage with the machine and still prefer human guides for detailed explanations.