South Africa vows crackdown on xenophobic attacks after Ghana protest

South Africa has pledged decisive action against perpetrators of xenophobic violence targeting foreign nationals, after Ghana formally protested over incidents involving its citizens.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, summoned South Africa’s envoy on Thursday, urging immediate intervention to prevent further escalation.

His concerns followed the circulation of videos on social media showing attacks and intimidation against foreign nationals.

The minister also highlighted a specific incident in KwaZulu-Natal, where a Ghanaian man was reportedly confronted, asked to prove his legal status, and told to leave the country.

Government condemns violence

South Africa’s authorities strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as unlawful and unacceptable.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said the violence, including looting and intimidation, threatens both the rule of law and the country’s constitutional principles.

Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola echoed the stance, warning that such acts have no place in a constitutional democracy and pose a risk to national stability.

Police crackdown underway

Law enforcement agencies have been placed on high alert, with clear instructions to identify and arrest anyone involved in xenophobic acts.

Police spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi stated that those participating in or inciting violence will be apprehended and brought before the courts.

Authorities emphasized that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands, regardless of grievances.

Calls for calm and dialogue

Officials have urged communities to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement to prevent further unrest.

Community leaders and civil society organizations are being called upon to promote dialogue and social cohesion.

Advocates for migrant rights say foreigners are often scapegoated for economic challenges in South Africa, a factor that continues to fuel tensions.