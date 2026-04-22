Nearly 8,000 migrants dead or missing in 2025

Immigration
Nearly 8,000 people died or disappeared on migration routes in 2025, according to the United Nations, a stark reminder that for many, the journey in search of safety or opportunity remains deadly.
While the figure marks a slight drop from the previous year’s record, the reality may be far worse. Hundreds of cases were never verified, meaning the true toll is likely higher and, in many instances, unknowable.
What stands out is not just the scale of the loss, but how it happens. So-called “invisible shipwrecks” describe entire boats vanishing without a trace
Sea routes to Europe remain the most dangerous, but the data shows something deeper: migration is not slowing, it is shifting.
As policies tighten and conflicts persist, people are being pushed onto longer, riskier paths from West Africa’s Atlantic crossing to routes across Asia.
Over the past decade, more than 82,000 people have died along these journeys.
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