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South Sudan to hold elections in December as fighting rages on

South Sudan to hold elections in December as fighting rages on
In this Saturday, May 25, 2019 file photo, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of Cyril Ramaphosa at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

South Sudan

After years of delays, South Sudan is for to hold elections in December, despite the nation being on the brink of civil war.

Experts are warning of a return to full blown war as government forces under the president fight groups loosely aligned with with the vice president.

The violence has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, with aid agencies regularly attacked and struggling to function.

A peace deal in 2018 put an end to the last civil war between President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar.

Under the deal, elections were supposed to take place in 2022 but were repeatedly delayed.

The country’s information minister insisted that elections must be held this year.

If the process goes ahead, it would mark the first national polls since the country gained independence from Sudan 15 years ago.

Other requirements of the peace deal have not been fulfilled, including the unification of rival armed forces The nation is also grappling with severe corruption and poverty.

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