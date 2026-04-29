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Officials warn of deepening crisis amid South Sudan’s hunger emergency

Women sell goods at a small market in the Gendrassa Refugee Camp, Maban, South Sudan, August 20, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with Agencies

South Sudan

Almost two‑thirds of South Sudan’s population — around 7.9 million people — are now facing severe hunger, according to new figures released Tuesday, as renewed fighting between government and opposition forces accelerates the country’s slide toward catastrophe.

Hunger surges amid escalating conflict

The latest wave of violence is concentrated in Jonglei State, where forces loyal to President Salva Kiir have been battling militias aligned with his long‑time rival Riek Machar since December.

The clashes have uprooted hundreds of thousands in a nation already struggling with extreme poverty and chronic instability.

Officials warn of acute food insecurity

“An estimated 7.9 million individuals will encounter high levels of acute food insecurity… Immediate resources are critically needed,” acting Agriculture Minister Lily Albino Akol said during the release of a joint food security report compiled by the government, the United Nations and humanitarian organisations.

The UN says four counties in Jonglei and Upper Nile are now at risk of famine, with 2.2 million children under five expected to suffer from acute malnutrition.

Aid efforts blocked as needs grow

Despite billions of dollars in oil revenue and years of international assistance, the situation continues to deteriorate.

Charles Vetter, senior assistance coordinator at the US embassy, said the transitional government’s continued involvement in conflict is displacing civilians and preventing national resources from reaching essential public services.

He added that obstruction, interference, and theft are undermining the work of aid groups trying to reach vulnerable communities.

A warning and a roadmap

UN acting Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator Noala Skinner described the report as both “a warning and a roadmap,” urging immediate action to save lives. She called on authorities to prioritise investment in agriculture, livelihoods, and long‑term resilience.

A nation trapped in crisis

Since gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan has been mired in conflict, corruption, and economic collapse.

The renewed fighting and deepening hunger crisis now threaten to push the country into one of its darkest chapters yet.

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