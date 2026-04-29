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France urges citizens to leave Mali as security crisis deepens

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot attends a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 8, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Tom Nicholson/Pool Photo via AP
By Dominic Wabwireh

with Agencies

France

France has called on its nationals in Mali to leave the country “as soon as possible,” warning of an “extremely volatile” security situation after coordinated attacks struck several cities, including the capital Bamako.

In updated guidance published Wednesday, the French foreign ministry urged citizens to arrange a temporary departure on the remaining commercial flights.

Pending their exit, they are advised to stay at home, limit movement, follow local instructions, and keep relatives informed. All travel to Mali is now strongly discouraged.

Weekend attacks heighten instability

The alert follows coordinated assaults by West Africa’s al‑Qaeda affiliate and a Tuareg‑dominated separatist group.

The attackers hit Mali’s main army base and the area near Bamako’s airport, while also forcing Russian‑backed government troops out of the strategic northern town of Kidal.

Mali’s military ruler has vowed to “neutralize” those responsible.

Thousands of French nationals concerned

Around 4,200 French citizens are registered with the consulate in Mali, with an estimated 3,000 more unregistered — most of them dual nationals living in Bamako.

The updated advisory underscores growing concern in Paris over the rapid deterioration of security across the country.

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