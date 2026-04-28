Madagascar expels French diplomat amid rising tensions

Madagascar has expelled a French diplomat, accusing them of involvement in alleged destabilisation activities, in a move that signals growing tensions between the island nation and its former colonial power, France.

Authorities summoned French Ambassador Arnaud Guillois before declaring an embassy staff member persona non grata, though officials have not disclosed the exact nature of the accusations.

The development comes as Madagascar faces renewed political uncertainty under interim leader Michael Randrianirina, who took power after protests forced out former president Andry Rajoelina last October.

In recent weeks, protests have resurfaced in the capital, Antananarivo, with critics accusing the new administration of slow reforms and failing to tackle corruption.

Rights group Amnesty International warns authorities are using arrests and detentions to create what it calls a “climate of fear” and silence dissent.

Meanwhile, the government claims some unrest is being fueled by foreign influence, as investigations continue into an alleged plot to assassinate the interim leader.